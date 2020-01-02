Hyundai, Kia aim to sell 7.54 mln vehicles in 2020

UrduPoint.com
Thu 02nd January 2020

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday they are targeting to sell a combined 7.54 million vehicles this year, a 4.8 percent increase from a year earlier

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday they are targeting to sell a combined 7.54 million vehicles this year, a 4.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

In 2020, Hyundai Motor aims to sell 4.

58 million vehicles and Kia targets to sell 2.96 million units in global markets, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.

For the whole of 2019, the two carmakers sold a total of 7.19 million vehicles, the filings showed.

