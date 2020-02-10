UrduPoint.com
Hyundai, Kia Beat Volkswagen In EV Sales Last Year

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday their combined electric vehicle sales exceeded Volkswagen's EV sales in global markets last year.

Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, sold a total of 126,406 electric vehicles in 2019, higher than the German carmaker's 84,199 units, according to data from global EVs data-focused provider InsideEVs.

The two ranked sixth in the global EV sales rankings for 2019, following Tesla, Inc.

, BYD Auto Co., BAIC Motor Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. and BMW AG, the data showed.

Hyundai Motor's Kona EV was among the top 10 best-selling EV models, along with Tesla's Model 3, BAIC's EU series, BYD's Yuan EV, SAIC's Baojun and BMW's 530e.

InsideEVs compiled sales data of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles sold by global carmakers. The data didn't include data of hybrid electric vehicles.

The EVs data company said global sales of EVs jumped 10 percent on-year to 2.2 million units.

