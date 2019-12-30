Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. have begun to voluntarily recall more than 640,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, South Korea's transport ministry said Monday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by Hyundai and Kia, the flagship units of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 642,272 units in six models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The problems include unstable engine revolutions per minute in Hyundai's Grand Starex light commercial 4-door van, Porter 2 truck and 16-seat Solati van and a faulty front collision avoidance system in Kia's Sorento sport-utility vehicle, it said.

Hyundai and Kia began repair and replacement services for faulty components on Friday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.