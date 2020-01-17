UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Kona EV Reaches Highest Altitude To Set Guinness Record

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

Hyundai Kona EV reaches highest altitude to set Guinness record

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Kona Electric vehicle has set a Guinness world record for the highest altitude achieved in an electric car, the company said Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co.'s Kona Electric vehicle has set a Guinness world record for the highest altitude achieved in an electric car, the company said Friday.

The Kona Electric built in Hyundai Motor's Indian plant reached the Saula Himal peak that is 5,731 meters high, beating the previous record height of 5,715 meters set by the ES8 sport utility vehicle of Chinese electric carmaker Nio in September 2018, Hyundai said in a statement.

The Kona Electric, which can travel up to 452 kilometers on a single charge, reached the top in an eight-day trip. It carried a portable charger.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World China Company Vehicle Car September 2018 Top Hyundai

Recent Stories

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa ..

12 minutes ago

Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' to kick off on 25 J ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, we ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC Playing Crucial Role in Preventing Change of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Meteor-M Weather Satellite Remains Operat ..

5 minutes ago

Saint Vincent, Russia Share Same Values, Must Furt ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.