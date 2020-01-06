UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Launches Upgraded Kona EV In S. Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Hyundai launches upgraded Kona EV in S. Korea

Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched its upgraded all-electric Kona Electric model in South Korea to strengthen its eco-friendly lineu

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched its upgraded all-electric Kona Electric model in South Korea to strengthen its eco-friendly lineup.

The 2020 Kona Electric comes with more features for driver and passenger convenience, including heated second-row seats, a 10.25-inch navigation system and an air filtration system, the company said in a statement.

The Kona Electric can travel up to 406 kilometers on a single charge and 13,587 Kona Electric models were sold in the domestic market last year, it said.

The upgraded Kona Electric, equipped with a 64-kilowatt-per-hour battery, is priced at 47 million won-49 million won (US$40,200-$42,000).

"The size of subsidies from the central and provincial governments for pure electric models has yet to be decided," a company spokesman said.

Last year, customers residing in Seoul could receive 13.5 million won in subsidies -- 9 million won from the central government and 4.5 million won from the Seoul Metropolitan Government -- for the purchase of an all-electric car.

The Kona Electric is also available in global markets such as the United States and Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Company Driver Car Seoul South Korea United States 2020 Market From Government Hyundai Million

Recent Stories

AC extends Ahsan Iqbal's physical remand till Jan1 ..

1 minute ago

Barty top in new year's opening WTA rankings

1 minute ago

National Economic Council (ECNEC) approves Souther ..

9 minutes ago

Disney's 'Star Wars' stays on top, but Sony has a ..

3 minutes ago

Hollywood stars shine on Globes red carpet

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.