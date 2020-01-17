UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Merchant To Join Major Shipping Alliance In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

Hyundai Merchant to join major shipping alliance in April

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea's leading shipper has said that it will officially become a member of a major ocean carrier alliance in April

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea's leading shipper has said that it will officially become a member of a major ocean carrier alliance in April.

Hyundai Merchant said it has received approval from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission to join THE Alliance, one of the world's top three shipping alliances along with 2M Alliance and Ocean Alliance.

THE Alliance was formed in April 2017 by Hapag-Lloyd AG of Germany, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. of Japan and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. of Taiwan.

The South Korean shipper has been serving as a strategic partner for 2M Alliance, operated by Maersk Line of Denmark and Mediterranean Shipping Co.

(MSC) of Switzerland, since April 2017, but their partnership is set to expire in March 2020.

Hyundai Merchant said becoming a member of THE Alliance will refresh its brand image in the shipping market and improve its earnings.

The company said it will first offer services on 27 of 33 shipping routes operated by THE Alliance.

Hyundai Merchant added that its 12 container ships in the 24,000-TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent unit, class are to operate in order starting in April and that they will be used on a route connecting Asia and Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Company Germany Alliance Japan South Korea Switzerland North Korea Denmark March April 2017 2020 Market From Top Hyundai Asia

Recent Stories

Venezuelan National Assembly Says EU Parliament Wa ..

20 seconds ago

Thais find second case linked to China mystery vir ..

22 seconds ago

Haji Shaukat visits Nadra office, Kohati Gate

23 seconds ago

Chinese scientists identify mosquito protein relat ..

25 seconds ago

China's economy expands 6.1 pct in 2019

2 minutes ago

Record $ 10b foreign debt retrieved during last ye ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.