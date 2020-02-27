UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Mobis To Enter Global Head-up Display Market

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:00 PM

Hyundai Mobis to enter global head-up display market

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Thursday it aims to make inroads into the global head-up display (HUD) market

The global HUD market has been dominated by multinational auto parts companies such as Continental AG, Denso and Nippon Seiki Co.

The global HUD market has been dominated by multinational auto parts companies such as Continental AG, Denso and Nippon Seiki Co.

"The company is aiming to sign contracts with global carmakers to sell its HUD products and foster HUD products to become a major export item," Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.

Hyundai Mobis recently started to supply its 12-inch windshield HUD for the GV80, a luxury sport utility vehicle launched by Hyundai Motor Co.'s independent Genesis brand. The GV80 is the first model equipped with Hyundai Mobis' wider windshield HUD, the statement said.

"Future infotainment systems will provide more extensive and convenient service to passengers beyond simple driving assistance and information. We are developing various solutions that allow drivers to enjoy a differentiated experience in the vehicle," Vice President Carsten Weiss, head of the in-vehicle-infotainment system engineering center at Hyundai Mobis, said in the statement.

An automotive HUD is a transparent display that appears on the windshield to present data in the automobile without requiring the driver to look away from the road.

The global HUD market is expected to grow by an average of 25 percent annually to reach 14 trillion won (US$11.51 billion) in 2025, according to global market research firm IHS Markit Ltd.

