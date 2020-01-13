UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Mobis To Spend Big For Future Car Technologies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

Hyundai Mobis to spend big for future car technologies

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, will secure 9 trillion won (US$7.8 billion) in the next three years for investment in future vehicle technologies, a company executive has said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, will secure 9 trillion won (US$7.8 billion) in the next three years for investment in future vehicle technologies, a company executive has said.

In a group interview with South Korean reporters on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) n Las Vegas last week, Hyundai Mobis Vice President Ko Young-suk briefed on how the company will secure the capital and where it will be spent, according to a company spokesperson.

"The company held 7.4 trillion won in cash early last year and it will add 1.4 trillion to 2 trillion won a year to its cash reserves in the following three years, bringing the total to 12 trillion won in 2022. Of that, 3.5 trillion won will remain (as operating capital)," he was cited as saying by the company.

Ko said the company plans to spend 3 trillion won to 5 trillion won on expanding its electrified auto parts production capacity, 4 trillion won to 5 trillion won on the development of core technologies and products and over 150 billion won on startups.

The company's 2022 capital plan is in line with its board's decision early last year that the parts maker will spend over 4 trillion won through 2021 for capacity expansion, partnerships with domestic and overseas startups and mergers and acquisitions, the spokesperson said.

While increasing its investment in future vehicle technologies, Hyundai Mobis will make further efforts to achieve sales of 44 trillion won by 2025, said Ko, who is in charge of the company's strategic planning division.

"We are aiming to raise the ratio of sales we earn from non-Hyundai Motor Group clients to 40 percent by 2025 from the current 10 percent," he said.

Hyundai Mobis is widely expected to report about 36 trillion won in sales for the year of 2019, higher than the 35 trillion won it made in 2018.

It is set to release its 2019 earnings results on Jan. 30.

Hyundai Mobis recently promoted its fully autonomous M.Vision S concept and a hydrogen fuel cell electric system for hydrogen-powered vehicles at the world's biggest consumer technology-focused conference.

The firm introduced Level 4 self-driving technology in its concept M.VISION at the previous CES.

There are five levels of driving automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International.

At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.

Hyundai Mobis has been conducting motorway tests of Level 3 technology in its M.BILLY autonomous car since 2018 in South Korea, the United States and Europe. Since Level 3 cars are only good for limited self-driving, the driver must be available to take control of the car if the need arises.

A Level 3 car, if fully developed, will allow lane changes and other autonomous driving functions to work without intervention by the driver.

Hyundai Mobis has developed Level 2 technology in which the driver can initiate a lane change on a highway, as well as exit and join highways, if the driver merely uses the indicator light. Level 1 is intended to keep a vehicle in its lane and effectively help protect the driver from the often serious consequences resulting from lack of attention, distraction or a few seconds of micro-sleep.

Looking ahead, Ko said he expected Level 2 cars will account for 85 percent of the autonomous vehicle markets in 2030, with Level 3 and Level 4 cars taking up 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

"Most Level 4 cars will be robo-taxis," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Europe Motorway Company Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Las Vegas South Korea United States North Korea 2018 2019 Market All From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Two day Mega event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka" to be held ..

1 second ago

Samsung Electronics ranks 18th worldwide in market ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Company May Replace Departing US Energy Gi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt decides to abolish ESA in educational institu ..

3 minutes ago

Met Office issues warning of flash flooding, heavy ..

3 minutes ago

Torrential rains: 4 die , several injured, roofs o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.