Hyundai Motor Sees Profit Grow In Second Quarter
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:31 PM
South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw net profit pick up by almost a quarter in April-June thanks to its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and weak won
Net profit during the period rose 23.
3 percent on-year to 999 billion won ($847 million), the firm said in a statement, sustaining its earning streak from the first three months of the year.
The January-March reading marked a recovery for Hyundai after it posted its first quarterly loss in eight years.