Hyundai Motor sees profit grow in second quarter

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw net profit pick up by almost a quarter in April-June thanks to its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and weak won.

Net profit during the period rose 23.

3 percent on-year to 999 billion won ($847 million), the firm said in a statement, sustaining its earning streak from the first three months of the year.

The January-March reading marked a recovery for Hyundai after it posted its first quarterly loss in eight years.