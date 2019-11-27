Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 bln in Indonesia factory

South Korea's Hyundai Motor has signed a deal to build a $1.5 billion car plant in Indonesia, the company said, its first in southeast Asia, where Japanese carmakers dominate the market

The deal comes as Seoul looks to diversify its trade-dependent economy, the world's 11th largest, away from reliance on traditional partners.

Indonesia is the region's largest automobile market, and the $1.55 billion deal aims to "combat slowing demand in the global automotive market" and propel future growth, Hyundai said in a statement.

The plant, to be built in Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start productionin 2021, Hyundai said, ultimately aiming to produce 250,000 vehicles a year.