UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Motor To Invest $1.5 Bln In Indonesia Factory

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:01 PM

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 bln in Indonesia factory

South Korea's Hyundai Motor has signed a deal to build a $1.5 billion car plant in Indonesia, the company said, its first in southeast Asia, where Japanese carmakers dominate the market

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's Hyundai Motor has signed a deal to build a $1.5 billion car plant in Indonesia, the company said, its first in southeast Asia, where Japanese carmakers dominate the market.

The deal comes as Seoul looks to diversify its trade-dependent economy, the world's 11th largest, away from reliance on traditional partners.

Indonesia is the region's largest automobile market, and the $1.55 billion deal aims to "combat slowing demand in the global automotive market" and propel future growth, Hyundai said in a statement.

The plant, to be built in Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start productionin 2021, Hyundai said, ultimately aiming to produce 250,000 vehicles a year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Car Bekasi Jakarta Seoul Indonesia Market From Hyundai Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese banks eye stronger governance of data

2 minutes ago

HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions t ..

3 minutes ago

Police issues recruitment schedule in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago

Washington DC sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targe ..

24 seconds ago

Tears and prayers as Vietnam village mourns cousin ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.