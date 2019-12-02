Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited starts booking of Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup

Bookings for this highly anticipated local assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 would open from 3rd of December 2019, through its nationwide Dealership network and deliveries would start from January 2020. The introductory launch price of Hyundai Porter H-100 would be PKR 2,449,000/- Ex-factory

This was announced in the launch ceremony held at a local hotel in Lahore by the management of Hyundai Nishat Motor (HNMPL).

Prospect customers can now book their favorite Hyundai Porter H-100 from our nationwide dealer network which cover cities of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar.

The Hyundai Porter H-100, is a famed product in the Hyundai brand portfolio. Its previous model known as Hyundai Shehzore has always been high in demand in its segment. It is a three-seater Light Commercial Vehicle with a 1-Ton payload capacity. The pick-up is powered by the upgraded powerful New 2.6L Diesel Euro-II engine along with a 5 Speed manual transmission. It provides exemplary utility to commercial loading needs in its class and is a trusted business partner for commercial loaders and corporates usage.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is aggressively expanding its 3S Dealer Network all across Pakistan. In the first phase, (06) Hyundai 3S Dealers will become operational in 2019. More will be added in 2020. Hence, the Hyundai customers will conveniently get all kinds of facilities like; Sales, Service, Spare-Parts, most comprehensive Warranty in Pakistan of 4 years and/or 100,000 km, whichever comes first. Moreover, company information can also be accessed, along with interactions through digital connectivity.

HNMPL’s new manufacturing facility occupies 67 acres in Faisalabad with an annual production capacity up to 15,000 units, while creating thousands of jobs for economic progress. HNMPL is a joint venture company among three leading international businesses; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) has partnered with HNMPL with a vision that HNMPL becomes the leading Manufacturer, Marketer and Distributor of automobiles in the country, and realize Hyundai’s vision of being a Lifetime Partner in automobiles and beyond!