UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited Starts Booking Of Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:12 PM

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited starts booking of Hyundai Porter H-100 Pickup

Bookings for this highly anticipated local assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 would open from 3rd of December 2019, through its nationwide Dealership network and deliveries would start from January 2020. The introductory launch price of Hyundai Porter H-100 would be PKR 2,449,000/- Ex-factory

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Bookings for this highly anticipated local assembled Hyundai Porter H-100 would open from 3rd of December 2019, through its nationwide Dealership network and deliveries would start from January 2020. The introductory launch price of Hyundai Porter H-100 would be PKR 2,449,000/- Ex-factory.

This was announced in the launch ceremony held at a local hotel in Lahore by the management of Hyundai Nishat Motor (HNMPL).

Prospect customers can now book their favorite Hyundai Porter H-100 from our nationwide dealer network which cover cities of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar.

The Hyundai Porter H-100, is a famed product in the Hyundai brand portfolio. Its previous model known as Hyundai Shehzore has always been high in demand in its segment. It is a three-seater Light Commercial Vehicle with a 1-Ton payload capacity. The pick-up is powered by the upgraded powerful New 2.6L Diesel Euro-II engine along with a 5 Speed manual transmission. It provides exemplary utility to commercial loading needs in its class and is a trusted business partner for commercial loaders and corporates usage.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is aggressively expanding its 3S Dealer Network all across Pakistan. In the first phase, (06) Hyundai 3S Dealers will become operational in 2019. More will be added in 2020. Hence, the Hyundai customers will conveniently get all kinds of facilities like; Sales, Service, Spare-Parts, most comprehensive Warranty in Pakistan of 4 years and/or 100,000 km, whichever comes first. Moreover, company information can also be accessed, along with interactions through digital connectivity.
HNMPL’s new manufacturing facility occupies 67 acres in Faisalabad with an annual production capacity up to 15,000 units, while creating thousands of jobs for economic progress. HNMPL is a joint venture company among three leading international businesses; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) has partnered with HNMPL with a vision that HNMPL becomes the leading Manufacturer, Marketer and Distributor of automobiles in the country, and realize Hyundai’s vision of being a Lifetime Partner in automobiles and beyond!

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Business Hotel Company Vehicle Rawalpindi Progress Price Japan Pakistani Rupee January December 2019 2020 All From Nishat Hyundai Millat Tractors Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Organizers and participants of student march booke ..

3 minutes ago

Queen Maxima of Netherlands visits GharPar Tech Pv ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates launches 48-hour Super Sale for Pakistani ..

15 minutes ago

Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

22 minutes ago

OPPO works with global partners to conduct the fir ..

22 minutes ago

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.