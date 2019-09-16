Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Pakistan

AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL) and Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL) and Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Lahore. Under the signed MoU, AkzoNobel Pakistan, the exclusive partner of Nihon Parkerizing in Pakistan will be providing high quality Nihon pre-treatment products to Hyundai Nishat Motor. Nihon Parkerizing has been protecting steel from corrosion for over 90 years, by supplying surface treatment chemicals to diverse industries across the globe.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from ANPL and HNMPL, including Mr. Saad Mahmood Rashid, CEO, ANPL, Mr. Hasan Mansha, CEO, HNMPL, Mr. Tatsuya Sato, COO, HNMPL, Mr. Sohail Nawaz, Vice President, HNMPL, Mr. Harris Mahmood, CFO, ANPL, Mr. Norez Abdullah, CFO, HNMPL, Mr. Shafiq Ahmad, GM, HNMPL, and Mr. Shahid Islam, National Sales Manager, ANPL.

The joint efforts will strengthen cooperation between the two groups at a time when HNMPL is venturing into Pakistan’s automotive market and looking forward to capitalize on the growing demand of commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

Saad Mahmood Rashid, CEO ANPL said, “As the country’s automotive sector undergoes massive transformation, AkzoNobel Pakistan is delighted to partner with Hyundai Nishat Motor for an intensive cooperation that will give them local access to the best-in-class international technologies and solutions.”

Drawing on its innovations and experience in the paints and coatings industry, ANPL will deliver products that will help reduce cycle time and increase productivity at customer’s site.

Mr. Hasan Mansha, CEO HNMPL said: “We were seeking a partner that has a proven track record of driving development, generating synergies and delivering on commitments. AkzoNobel Pakistan’s market position and competencies with leading technologies and innovative solutions served as an ideal fit to our requirements.”