Hyundai Oilbank To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By About 30 Pct By 2050

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hyundai Oilbank Co., a major South Korean oil refiner, said Wednesday it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 30 percent by 2050 in the latest move for sustainable growth.

Hyundai Oilbank aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 4.99 million tons in 2050 from 6.78 million tons in 2019.

The reduction equals to the amount of carbon dioxide that can be absorbed by 12.7 million pine trees.

South Korea has been seeking to reduce its carbon footprint amid tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.

In 2015, countries around the world adopted the Paris Agreement, a landmark environmental accord meant to combat climate change.

In 2015, South Korea pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent by 2030 from 850.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, an amount Seoul says it would reach if it lets business run as usual.

