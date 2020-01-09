UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Partners With Uber Over Urban Air Mobility Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:28 PM

Hyundai partners with Uber over urban air mobility business

Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc. to foster an urban air mobility service in its latest move to take a lead in the fledgling business

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc. to foster an urban air mobility service in its latest move to take a lead in the fledgling business.

Hyundai Motor and Uber signed a strategic deal, the first of its kind for the U.S. ride-hailing company, in Las Vegas on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicked off its four-day run on Jan. 7 (local time), the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun and Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the two companies will develop the world's most advanced personal air vehicle (PAV) and integrate PAVs with the urban air mobility (UAM) service.

"Through the partnership with Uber, we will accelerate efforts to harness Hyundai's businesses and technologies to deliver true freedom of mobility. We will innovate tirelessly to redefine the boundaries of mobility and provide quality time to customers," Chung said.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said combining Hyundai's larger scale manufacturing capabilities with Uber's technology platform will facilitate a major step forward for Uber's air taxi service, Uber Elevate.

"As Hyundai taps its automotive industry experience to mass produce air taxis, we will be able to more quickly take Uber's platform into the skies, expanding affordable and seamless transportation in cities around the world," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber has also partnered with leading aircraft makers, such as Boeing, U.S.-based Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. and Brazilian aerospace company Embraer S.A., with an aim to commercialize Uber Air taxi in 2023.

At CES, the South Korean carmaker unveiled the 'S-A1' PAV concept jointly developed with Uber, and the PAV is a core part of the UAM service, a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges like traffic congestion, connecting the sky and the ground.

Hyundai's first concept PAV S-A1 is equipped with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and is designed to seat five people, including a pilot. It will be operated initially by a pilot during the early stage of commercialization and driven autonomously once the relevant technologies are developed.

"We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates unseen in the current aerospace industry, producing high quality, reliable aircraft at high volumes to drive down passenger costs per trip," said Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate.

Uber aims to launch a "vibrant air taxi network in the coming years," he said.

Hyundai expects UAM will be commercialized in 2028, and the UAM services will be offered first in overseas markets. For the launch of domestic services, the carmaker will continue to consult with authorities to revise or ease relevant rules and regulations, Chung said.

UAM is one of three innovative mobility solutions sought by Hyundai Motor Group, along with purpose built vehicle (PBV) and Hub, a place for mobility transfer and community activities.

PBVs allow passengers to enjoy tailored services while traveling to their destinations. Upon personalization, PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop, and hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to an urban shuttle.

PBVs and UAM connect at the Hub, which will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem. The Hub has a skyport for the PAV on the top and docking stations on the ground for PBV to approach and depart from multiple directions.

Some 200 companies have jumped into the PAV and UAM business to seek new growth drivers in the rapidly changing automotive industry, Hyundai said.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley forecast the global UAM market to reach US$1.5 trillion by 2040.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business Hotel Company Vehicles Vehicle Bank Traffic Stanley Las Vegas Lead North Korea Hub Market From Industry Uber Top Hyundai

Recent Stories

Humanitarian Corridor Opened in Deir ez-Zor Provin ..

7 minutes ago

South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss North Kor ..

7 minutes ago

One day trip to Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 11

7 minutes ago

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

21 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

15 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.