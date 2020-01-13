UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Seeks To Boost Annual U.S. Sales To 1 Mln Units By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:16 PM

Hyundai seeks to boost annual U.S. sales to 1 mln units by 2025

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, seeks to increase its annual sales in the United States to over 1 million cars over the next five years, the company's top global operating officer has said, which would mark a whopping 40 percent spike from about 710,000 cars sold here last year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, seeks to increase its annual sales in the United States to over 1 million cars over the next five years, the company's top global operating officer has said, which would mark a whopping 40 percent spike from about 710,000 cars sold here last year.

Hose Munoz, also the CEO of both Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America, unveiled the ambitious target in a press briefing held Thursday, the same day the South Korean automaker said its annual sales climbed 4.7 percent to 710,007 units last year from 677,946 cars the year before.

The increase came despite a 1.1 percent drop in overall vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2019. It also marked a turnaround from a 1.1 percent on-year drop in Hyundai's U.S. sales in 2018.

Munoz noted the company's sales were expected to increase only slightly this year to about 728,000 cars but begin a steep rise in 2021 and reach 1 million units in 2025.

To this end, the company will further enhance and expand its lineup of SUVs, which accounted for more than 50 percent of Hyundai's overall sales in the U.S. last year.

The bold sales target is also centered around Hyundai's independent, luxury brand Genesis.

The Genesis has so far introduced three vehicles models in the U.S. -- the G70, G80 and G90 sedans -- whose combined sales more than doubled from a year earlier in 2019.

It is set to launch its first-ever SUV, the GV80, first in South Korea this week and possibly before the end of the first half in the U.S.

Munoz also vowed improved customer services, saying nothing will be possible unless the customers are happy with their products and services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Vehicle Same South Korea United States North Korea 2018 2019 From Top Hyundai Million

Recent Stories

Hills wrapped in blanket of white snow becomes 'a ..

1 minute ago

Two day Mega event "Zaiqa Pakistan Ka" to be held ..

1 minute ago

Samsung Electronics ranks 18th worldwide in market ..

4 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to spend big for future car technolo ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Company May Replace Departing US Energy Gi ..

5 minutes ago

Govt decides to abolish ESA in educational institu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.