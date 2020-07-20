Hyundai, six others to recall over 34,000 vehicles

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 34,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.

The five other companies are Kia Motors Corp., Renault Samsung Motors Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., BMW and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a faulty air bag inflator in Hyundai's Avante compact, a faulty differential gear system in Mercedes-Benz's AMG G63 SUV and the lack of durability in BMW 330i xDrive sedan's tie rods, it said.

The companies have either begun repair and replacement services this week or will gradually start the services in the coming weeks. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.