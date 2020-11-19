UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Steel To Hold Conference On Future Mobility-related Technologies

Hyundai Steel to hold conference on future mobility-related technologies

Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Thursday that it will hold an online technical conference next month on automotive materials and other relevant technologies

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ):Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Thursday that it will hold an online technical conference next month on automotive materials and other relevant technologies.

The conference -- which is set to begin on Dec. 2 -- is meant to promote Steel's technological prowess as it braces for an era of future mobility.

Hyundai Steel said it plans to unveil its strategy on future automotive materials to meet growing demand for all-electric cars, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and personal air vehicles.

Earlier this month, South Korea tested an unmanned air taxi service in Seoul as it seeks to commercialize a personal air vehicle, or a flying car, in major cities in 2025.

The conference also covers a wide-range of technical issues, such as ultra high strength steel, hot stamping and welding technology.

Hyundai Steel said its conference will also be held in English at its portal site (http://ae.hyundai-steel.com) on Dec. 3, Dec. 9-10.

