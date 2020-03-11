Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Avante compact ahead of its domestic launch next month

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Avante compact ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The seventh-generation Avante adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- the company said in a statement.

"The new Avante will be unveiled on March 18 (U.S. time) in Los Angeles and launched in the United States later this year," a company spokesman said.

Hyundai has applied the new design language to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990.