Hyundai teases Genesis G80 ahead of launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the all-new G80 sedan under its independent Genesis brand ahead of its domestic launch in the first half of the year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the all-new G80 sedan under its independent Genesis brand ahead of its domestic launch in the first half of the year .

Hyundai Motor applied "athletic elegance" design language to the third-generation G80 model following the similar esthetic of the GV80 sport utility vehicle, launched in January, the company said in a statement.

Signature Genesis design elements include high-tech quad lamps and a crest grille that emphasizes a seriousness consistent with the positioning of the G80, the statement said.

The G80 has a minimalistic design, with a commanding driving position surrounded by high mounted control surfaces. Slim, wide air vents highlight the width of the cabin, which features minimal physical buttons and a new touch-screen climate control.

The center console is equipped with a rotating electronic gear selector, providing a balance of simplicity and glamour, it said.

More details of the new G80 will be released later.

In 2019, Hyundai sold 56,801 Genesis models in the domestic market, down 7.4 percent from 61,345 units a year earlier. In the U.S. market, Genesis sales more than doubled, from 10,311 to 21,233, over the same period.

Hyundai aims to sell a total of 728,000 vehicles under the Hyundai and Genesis badges this year, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

The current Genesis lineup is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 SUV. Hyundai plans to add the GV70 SUV and an all-electric car by 2021.