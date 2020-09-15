UrduPoint.com
Hyundai To Launch New Tucson SUV Next Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:57 PM

Hyundai to launch new Tucson SUV next month

Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it plans to launch the new Tuscon SUV in the domestic market next month to boost sales amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it plans to launch the new Tuscon SUV in the domestic market next month to boost sales amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The fourth-generation Tucson SUV comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine or a 2.0 diesel engine, the company said in a statement.

The new SUV is priced at 24 million won-33 million won (US$20,300-$28,000), with the hybrid model's price to be released next month, it said.

The new parametric-jewel-pattern grille, which integrates both the headlamps and turn signals, presents a stronger aesthetic right from the front, Hyundai said.

Hyundai has applied a new design concept to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

Safety features include the blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning, blind-spot view monitor and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems, it said.

