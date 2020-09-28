UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Unveils Avante N TCR Racing Car In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR racing car in Beijing

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled the Avante N TCR racing car at the Beijing motor show ahead of its launch later this year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday unveiled the Avante N TCR racing car at the Beijing motor show ahead of its launch later this year.

Hyundai will begin the sale of the Avante N TCR high-performance car built to run the Touring Car Race (TCR) to global racing teams, the company said in a statement.

The front-wheel drive Avante N TCR model is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that can generate 380 horsepower according to the TCR technology directions, it said.

Hyundai's racing teams have participated in the global racing competition with the i30 N TCR and the Veloster N TCR models.

