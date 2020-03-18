UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Unveils New Avante In U.S. Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday unveiled the all-new Avante compact in the United States ahead of its domestic launch next month

The seventh-generation Avante comes in two versions, one with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and one with a 1.6 liquefied petroleum gas injection (LPi) engine. The 1.6 gasoline hybrid and 1.6 N high-performance models will be introduced later, Hyundai said in a statement.

The seventh-generation Avante comes in two versions, one with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and one with a 1.6 liquefied petroleum gas injection (LPi) engine. The 1.6 gasoline hybrid and 1.6 N high-performance models will be introduced later, Hyundai said in a statement.

The Avante, sold as Elantra in overseas markets, adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

Hyundai has applied the new design language to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

The new model is equipped with safety features such as the forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and driver attention warning systems, the statement said.

The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990. The all-new Elantra will be available in the world's most important U.S. markets later this year, it said.

