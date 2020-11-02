UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai's Oct. Sales Fall 4.2 Pct On Overseas Slump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 4.2 pct on overseas slump

Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 4.2 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 4.2 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales.

The country's biggest carmaker sold 385,947 vehicles in October, down from 402,712 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 1.2 percent to 65,669 units last month from 64,912 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models, such as the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson SUV models.

But overseas sales declined 5.2 percent to 320,278 units from 337,800 during the same period.

From January to October, sales dropped 18 percent to 2,991,101 autos from 3,632,381 in the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Santa Fe Same Tucson January October From Hyundai Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Meeting on Space Industry on Monday ..

40 seconds ago

Teenage farmer electrocuted in faisalabad

43 seconds ago

Tanzanian opposition leader arrested ahead of prot ..

45 seconds ago

Wheat cultivation should be started immediately

46 seconds ago

KIIR seeks UN interventions to end persecution of ..

3 minutes ago

South Korean comedian found dead with her mother

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.