(@imziishan)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday its face-lifted Grandeur sedan has received more than 50,000 preorders in just over a month since the vehicle's launch at home

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday its face-lifted Grandeur sedan has received more than 50,000 preorders in just over a month since the vehicle's launch at home.

Hyundai said it received orders for 52,640 new Grandeurs as of last week since the preorders started on Nov. 3.

Hyundai said consumers in their 40s were the biggest buyers of the upgraded Grandeur, as they accounted for 31 percent of the total preorders. They were followed by consumers in their 50s, who made up 29 percent of the total.

The Grandeur with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine was the bestselling model, accounting for 43.6 percent of the total, followed by a hybrid version with 32.1 percent and a 3.3-liter gasoline model with 12.4 percent, according to Hyundai data.