IAG sinks to 3.8-billion-euro first-half loss on virus

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, sank to a 3.8 billion euro ($4.5 billion) net loss in the first half as coronavirus ravaged global travel demand, it said Friday.

The London-listed airline conglomerate also unveiled plans for a capital increase of up to 2.75 billion Euros in its results statement, as it seeks to navigate the "devastating impact" of COVID-19.