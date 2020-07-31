UrduPoint.com
IAG Sinks To 3.8-billion-euro First-half Loss On Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

IAG sinks to 3.8-billion-euro first-half loss on virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, sank to a 3.8 billion euro ($4.5 billion) net loss in the first half as coronavirus ravaged global travel demand, it said Friday.

The London-listed airline conglomerate also unveiled plans for a capital increase of up to 2.75 billion Euros in its results statement, as it seeks to navigate the "devastating impact" of COVID-19.

