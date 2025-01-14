IBCC, AKU-EB ink MOU for national educational advancement

In a landmark development for Pakistan’s education system, the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) In a landmark development for Pakistan’s education system, the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

This agreement seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in enhancing the standards of assessments and examinations across the nation.

It underscores the introduction of innovative assessment methodologies and the elevation of examination quality to national and international benchmarks.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony led by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director, IBCC, and Dr Naveed Yousuf, CEO, AKU Examination Board.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Naveed Yousuf welcomed the IBCC delegation and shared his vision for the collaboration.

"AKU Examination Board was established as a model of excellence in education and examination for Pakistan and the developing world. The board follows the national curriculum and ensures that our education and assessment standards align with international benchmarks. Quality and access is at the heart of our work and we are excited to work closely with the government to bring our expertise in best assessment practices to the national education system," he said.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah emphasized the critical role of AKU-EB in advancing education reform.

“Rote learning has been a persistent challenge in Pakistan’s education landscape. Despite government policies aimed at promoting best practices, the execution gap remains significant. AKU Examination Board, with its holistic approach to assessments and its commitment to training affiliated educators, presents an exemplary model for bridging this gap. Their innovative framework is already achieving international standards. The government remains resolute in its commitment to enhancing education quality, equipping teachers, and enhancing the culture of conceptual learning nationwide,” he remarked.

The major initiative under this MoU is a nationwide capacity-building program. This program includes one-day awareness seminars and three-day specialized training sessions for stakeholders, exam developers, and paper setters across Pakistan to equip educators and teachers with the skills needed to implement best practices in assessment and promote conceptual learning according to the Model Assessment Framework.

This strategic partnership between IBCC and AKU-EB represents a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s education system. By setting new benchmarks for educational excellence and innovative assessment practices, the two institutions are poised to contribute significantly to the intellectual and academic growth of students across the country.