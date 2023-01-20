IBPC team visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :International Business and Professional Corporation (IBPC) Chairman Chaudhry Rizwan Sulehria with his team visited the Pakistan sports Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, General Secretary Mohsin Maqsood and the business community.

During an interactive session with the business community, Chaudhry Rizwan Sulehria said the IBPC was trying to promote Pak-UK trade and ready for all kinds of cooperation with the business community.

The chairman IBPC said the IBPC was providing complete range of services in a single platform, adding that: "We are providing services like Amazon account opening, company formation, including taxation, brand building, product research and development, product ranking and Amazon advertising services".

Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt thanked the chairman IBPC and his team for thesession.