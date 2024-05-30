ICAP Hosts Conference On 'Driving Economic Change 2024'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Speakers at a conference on Thursday emphasized the critical importance of adopting sustainable economic practices to effectively combat climate change and ensure a greener future for economic development and social prosperity in the country.
The conference titled "Driving Economic Change: Working Today for a Greener Tomorrow," was organized by the Economic Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), said a press release.
Addressing the conference Mohammad Zubair, Former Governor of Sindh emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices in the country.
He highlighted the roles of the government, private sector and civil society in driving positive change toward a greener future.
Waleed Iqbal, Former Member of the Senate, Pakistan, also emphasized the critical importance of adopting sustainable economic practices to effectively combat climate change and ensure a greener future.
He highlighted the necessity of aligning economic development with environmental conservation and emphasized the roles of innovation and collaboration in driving meaningful change.
Renowned economist and public policy adviser, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, in his presentation, focused on the critical intersection of economic policies and environmental sustainability.
He emphasized the need for Pakistan to adopt greener practices for a sustainable future.
Farrukh Rehman, President of ICAP, highlighted the imperative of driving economic change with a conscientious approach.
He stressed the need of sustainable and ethical expansion, aligned with the organization's long-term vision, is paramount for enduring success.
He underscored the critical need for innovation in financial management, urging CFOs to explore new technologies, strategies, and business models to drive growth while ensuring environmental sustainability and social responsibility.
Zeeshan Ijaz, Vice President of ICAP, discussed the crucial intersection of economic growth and environmental sustainability and urged the need for chartered accountants and financial professionals to lead in rethinking traditional economic models and adopting innovative practices that foster green growth.
Recent Stories
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
More Stories From Business
-
KPRA surpasses revenue collection target for FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 20245 hours ago
-
Govt to decide sugar export after consulting relevant departments13 hours ago
-
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims14 hours ago
-
Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaire's takeover16 hours ago
-
Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco18 hours ago
-
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone18 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan18 hours ago