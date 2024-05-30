ICAP hosts conference on 'Driving Economic Change 2024'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Speakers at a conference on Thursday emphasized the critical importance of adopting sustainable economic practices to effectively combat climate change and ensure a greener future for economic development and social prosperity in the country.

The conference titled "Driving Economic Change: Working Today for a Greener Tomorrow," was organized by the Economic Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), said a press release.

Addressing the conference Mohammad Zubair, Former Governor of Sindh emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices in the country.

He highlighted the roles of the government, private sector and civil society in driving positive change toward a greener future.

Waleed Iqbal, Former Member of the Senate, Pakistan, also emphasized the critical importance of adopting sustainable economic practices to effectively combat climate change and ensure a greener future.

He highlighted the necessity of aligning economic development with environmental conservation and emphasized the roles of innovation and collaboration in driving meaningful change.

Renowned economist and public policy adviser, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, in his presentation, focused on the critical intersection of economic policies and environmental sustainability.

He emphasized the need for Pakistan to adopt greener practices for a sustainable future.

Farrukh Rehman, President of ICAP, highlighted the imperative of driving economic change with a conscientious approach.

He stressed the need of sustainable and ethical expansion, aligned with the organization's long-term vision, is paramount for enduring success.

He underscored the critical need for innovation in financial management, urging CFOs to explore new technologies, strategies, and business models to drive growth while ensuring environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Zeeshan Ijaz, Vice President of ICAP, discussed the crucial intersection of economic growth and environmental sustainability and urged the need for chartered accountants and financial professionals to lead in rethinking traditional economic models and adopting innovative practices that foster green growth.