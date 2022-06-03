UrduPoint.com

ICAP Proposes Measures To Earn Huge Forex From Livestock Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ICAP proposes measures to earn huge forex from livestock sector

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has proposed measures to earn huge foreign exchange reserves worth billions of Dollars by exporting the value added dairy products and halal meat.

"Pakistan has livestock in abundance, and this sector can help the country earning billions of USD by exporting quality meat and the value added dairy products", according to a research document titled "Model Federal Budget 2022-23 published by the ICAP.

In 2020-21, milk production in the country was 63 million ton and grew by only 3.23% over the previous year's production. Despite that, around 20% of this milk production had been wasted (15% due to faulty transportation and lack of chilling facilities and 5% in suckling calf nourishment) which is a loss of 12.74 million tons per anum.

Moreover, due to recent cow-bound disease, the industry has been affected substantially. In an effort to transform this sector and capitalize on the production, new plants plants can be imported for better production, storage and less wastage.

Addition to that, quality breed's semen can also be imported from the Netherlands and US, and distribute free of cost to the local farmers for three years to improve milk production.

Furthermore, research and development should be done to convert liquid milk to a high vitamin powder form milk, which can also bring in huge revenue the national economy.

Likewise, research and development unit can also be beneficial to monitor, assess aw well as to prevent any such outbreak amongst animals.

With respect to the halal meat, the document suggested that new avenues should be adopted for halal certification to capture meat from across the country.

"Further, we have to control livestock smuggling to Afghanistan and other international markets so that the benefits remain within the country and are not lost due to the operational glitches.

Threat also remains of the potential disease spread amongst the herd, for which timely measures at both federal and local level must be undertaken.

Investment in higher education and funding for further research in veterinary sciences can be long-term approaches which government must consider.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Education Budget Netherlands United States Dollars Market From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

3 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

4 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

4 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.