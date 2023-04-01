UrduPoint.com

ICBC To Continue To Promote International Operations: Senior Executive

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 07:22 PM

ICBC to continue to promote international operations: Senior Executive

Despite facing geopolitical risks, rising unilateralism and protectionism and strengthened requirements for compliance management this year, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will continue to promote international operations, a senior executive of the Bank said on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Despite facing geopolitical risks, rising unilateralism and protectionism and strengthened requirements for compliance management this year, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will continue to promote international operations, a senior executive of the Bank said on Saturday.

As China accelerates its opening-up policy, high-quality internationalized financial services will be needed for increasing cross-border economic and trade investment, expanding global industrial and supply chains, and promoting cross-border flows of enterprises and residents, said Guan Xueqing, board secretary of ICBC, at a news conference announcing its 2022 annual results.

As China's largest state-owned commercial lender by assets, the ICBC said it will continuously expand and deepen global operations and create new drivers of growth.

During the process, it will ensure that operational risk is controllable, China Daily quoted Guan as saying.

"We will strengthen the linkage management of risks both domestically and overseas, enhance the compliance management capability of our overseas institutions, make proactive risk judgments, and efficiently respond to various significant uncertainties that may arise in the future," he said.

Last year was the 30th anniversary of the internationalization of ICBC.

Over the last 30 years, the bank has gradually built a global service network covering 69 countries and regions.

In the past decade, the average annual growth of its overseas assets exceeded 10 percent, and the average annual growth of its pretax profits exceeded 8 percent, Guan said.

Last year, overseas institutions of ICBC posted a pretax net profit of $3.9 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year.

The asset quality of its overseas institutions remained in good condition, with the nonperforming loan ratio being only 0.79 percent, declining by 0.12 percentage points, Guan said.

The volume of international settlement at its domestic branches increased by 8 percent year-on-year, while the volume of its cross-border settlement grew by 5 percent.

The bank made new breakthroughs in business expansion. From last year to the beginning of this year, China's central bank appointed ICBC as the clearing bank for Laos, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Brazil. Currently, ICBC acts as a clearing bank in 11 countries.

In terms of foreign investment and trade services, the ICBC provided strong financial support for key foreign-funded and foreign trade enterprises. The total amount of financing reached 1.17 trillion yuan ($170.2 billion) last year, increasing by 25.8 percent year-on-year.

In terms of expanding drivers of growth, the ICBC was approved as one of the first pilot institutions for Southbound Trading under China's Bond Connect program and gained the qualifications for providing foreign exchange payment and settlement for parties to a cross-border e-commerce transaction.

These businesses are becoming the new driving force and growth points for the bank's international operations, Guan said.

Meanwhile, its front-line foreign exchange business operating capability and foreign exchange compliance management capability have significantly improved, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Exchange Business China Bank Brazil Kazakhstan Laos May Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China From Billion

Recent Stories

Terror Attack Claims Lives of 4 Soldiers in Baloch ..

Terror Attack Claims Lives of 4 Soldiers in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised begging

20 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of ..

Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of UAE on new leadership appoint ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first ..

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first Arab increment lead for an IS ..

20 minutes ago
 Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas ..

Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas and investment

20 minutes ago
 East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerat ..

East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 as China reb ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.