UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Condoles Death Of Lt. Gen (R) Muzaffar Usmani

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:23 PM

ICC condoles death of Lt. Gen (R) Muzaffar Usmani

The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Usmani, who passed away in Karachi on September 30

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Usmani, who passed away in Karachi on September 30.

"Lt.

Gen (R) Usmani was a down to earth gentleman and a thorough bred soldier," ICC President said in a condolence message.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad ICC September Family

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

14 minutes ago

39 new Corona positive cases reported from Islamab ..

45 seconds ago

Turkey calls EU threat of sanctions 'unconstructiv ..

46 seconds ago

At Least 15 Detained in Riots Marking 3rd Annivers ..

49 seconds ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Tensi ..

51 seconds ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.