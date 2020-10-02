ICC condoles death of Lt. Gen (R) Muzaffar Usmani

The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Usmani, who passed away in Karachi on September 30

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Usmani, who passed away in Karachi on September 30.

"Lt.

Gen (R) Usmani was a down to earth gentleman and a thorough bred soldier," ICC President said in a condolence message.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.