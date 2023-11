ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka  

, ,

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) Bangladesh decided to field first against Sri Lanka in a decisive match of ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday (today).

The both sides are excited for today’s clash at the ground of New Dehli and it 38th match of the ongoing mega event.

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Towhid Hridoy , 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka