ICC Demand Development Of Islamabad As A Model City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ICC demand development of Islamabad as a model city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) led by its President S.M. Siddiq Hassan visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed matters regarding development of the city with ICCI president Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan.

Sardar Yasir said that cities were playing an important role in the economic development of countries around the world.

He emphasized that CDA to focus on developing Islamabad as a model city to make it a hub of business and economic activities and to provide a conducive living environment to the citizens.

He said that capital cities of many countries have become driving force in the economic development and urged that CDA to focus on modernization of infrastructure in the Federal capital including carpeting of all major roads, repair of footpaths, providing parking in markets and restoration of all faulty streetlights.

Besides, he urged for setting up filtration plants and public toilets in all commercial and industrial areas that would facilitate better growth of business activities.

He said that CDA and MCI should focus on establishing more public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad and provide better amenities to provide citizens a healthy environment.

He assured that ICCI in collaboration with ICC would make efforts for better development of Islamabad.

S.M. Siddiq Hassan, President, Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) highlighted the role and responsibilities of his Committee. He said that realizing their problems and issues, the citizens of Islamabad had constituted ICC to act as an association and forum of citizens of Islamabad to bring their difficulties and problems into the notice of relevant authorities for redress.

He said that ICCI and ICC were working for some common objectives to make Islamabad modern and well-developed city and these objectives could be achieved more effectively by developing close collaboration between both associations.

He said that the collective voice of ICCI and ICC would help in addressing the key issues of the business community and the citizens.

Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Shams Ul Haq Awan Secretary General ICC, Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood Information Secretary ICC, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion and shared ideas for making joint efforts to promote the cause of the business community and the citizens in an effective manner.

Islamabad World ICC Business Chamber Hub Market Commerce Capital Development Authority All Industry

