ICC Directly Connected to Economic Suffering, Insecurity in Libya - Russian Diplomat to UN

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is part of the reason why Libya's internal situation is a real catastrophe, Maria Zabolotskaya, a Russian deputy envoy to the UN, said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is part of the reason why Libya's internal situation is a real catastrophe, Maria Zabolotskaya, a Russian deputy envoy to the UN, said on Thursday.

"Libya has greatly suffered economically and it has been thrown back for decades. The countries of the region to date are suffering from the terrorist threat which was a direct consequence of these events. This is a genuine catastrophe and the ICC is directly connected to it," Zabolotskaya, who is the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN on Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Counterterrorism, said.

Moscow has repeatedly accused the West of using Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's case at the ICC to invade the country in 2011.

Near the end of last year, Russia suggested that the UN Security Council should question whether it is worth continuing meetings on reports by the ICC given the lack of results.

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the Western military intervention of 2011 overthrew its longtime adversary, Muammar Gaddafi, and created a power vacuum that split Libya into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.