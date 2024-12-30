ICCI acting President commends Finance Minister’s call for economic consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, on Monday endorsed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s appeal for consensus among stakeholders on key economic issues, including the proposed "charter of economy," as a critical step toward sustainable economic stability.

The Finance Minister’s remarks gain importance amid ongoing political dialogue between the opposition PTI and the coalition government. With a second round of talks scheduled for January 2, efforts are underway to defuse political tensions that have long hampered the nation’s progress, said a press release issued here.

In his statement, Siddiqui stressed the necessity of constructive dialogue among political stakeholders to resolve the prevailing crisis and pave the way for economic recovery.

He also commended the Minister’s forward-looking proposal to involve the private sector in revitalizing loss-making public institutions, suggesting that those beyond revival should either be shut down or handed over to private enterprises.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to stakeholder engagement, Siddiqui welcomed efforts to shape a budget that prioritizes sustainable development and achieves single-digit inflation by 2025. He praised initiatives aimed at reducing electricity costs, broadening the tax base without overburdening existing taxpayers, and fostering greater private sector participation in national development.

Addressing critical concerns of the business community, Siddiqui called for urgent measures to counteract business closures, rising unemployment, and brain drain. He reaffirmed the ICCI's active role in advocating for an ease-of-doing-business environment by strengthening dialogue between private enterprises and government bodies.

On his part, ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry underscored Chamber’s dedication to supporting the business community and facilitating a robust economic framework that promotes growth, stability, and long-term prosperity for the country.