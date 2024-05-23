ICCI-AIR University Ink MoU To Promote Industry-Academia Linkages
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Vice Chancellor AIR University Air Marshal Abdul Moaeed Khan HI(M) on Thursday said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is playing a significant role in the promotion of Academia-Industry linkages which is a dire need of the hour for the economic stability of the country
Talking to President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, who called on him while leading a delegation here on Thursday said that the promotion of entrepreneurship among the youth will yield fruits for the advancement of businesses in the country and thereafter meeting the much-needed requirement of Foreign Direct Investments, said a press release issued here.
On the occasion, both the AIR University and ICCI inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which later will provide incubation and Research facilities to the students of AIR University to instil entrepreneurship skills among them. Moreover, both sides will also promote and project the importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) for the benefit of the business community as well as the general public.
President President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari while mentioning the achievements of the chamber in the promotion of industry-academia linkages for ease of doing business in the country and pulling the country out of the existing economic mess said that ICCI doors are always open for this noble cause. He said that ICCI considers it a matter of pride and for that the chamber is playing the role of a bridge between the business community and the government for achieving the greater objective of making the country an economic hub.
Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari underlined the need to overcome the negativity against the business community in the country and asserted that success stories of the key businessmen of the country must be made part of the syllabus to encourage the youth to become good job providers instead of job seekers.On this occasion ICCI executive member Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Ch. Mohammad Ali and members Adnan Mukhtar Zia Chaudhry were also present.
