ICCI all sets to host Global Business Conference

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai.

The preparations for the Business Conference have been completed. A 160-member delegation of industrialists and traders led by ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari has reached Dubai to participate in the conference.

Global investors from Pakistan, Dubai and Gulf countries including the whole world will participate in the conference. Representatives of the SIFC will brief the global investors.

ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Conference was a great opportunity to attract foreign investment in Pakistan.

The sustainable solution to the economic problems facing Pakistan is in investment.

He said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce was working to attract investors in various sectors.

The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was also a part of this series. He said that the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan, Dubai authorities and Pakistani diplomatic missions was very important for the conference.

The conference, he said will inform global investors about the opportunities available in Pakistan.

He said that a comprehensive system had been developed in the minerals, agriculture and IT sectors through the National Investment Facilitation Council.

Global investors need to take advantage of this, he said and added that the National Investment Council was playing an important role in ensuring safe investment in Pakistan and addressing the concerns of the business community.

Through this conference, we want to send a message to global investors that investment in Pakistan is not only safe but also very profitable compared to many countries in the world. The government policies and institutional cooperation are very important for Pakistan to make investment safe, he expressed.

The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was a great opportunity not only for global investors but also for investors based outside Pakistan to participate in the conference and learn about investment opportunities in Pakistan.