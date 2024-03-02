ICCI All Sets To Host Global Business Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai.
The preparations for the Business Conference have been completed. A 160-member delegation of industrialists and traders led by ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari has reached Dubai to participate in the conference.
Global investors from Pakistan, Dubai and Gulf countries including the whole world will participate in the conference. Representatives of the SIFC will brief the global investors.
ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Conference was a great opportunity to attract foreign investment in Pakistan.
The sustainable solution to the economic problems facing Pakistan is in investment.
He said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce was working to attract investors in various sectors.
The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was also a part of this series. He said that the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan, Dubai authorities and Pakistani diplomatic missions was very important for the conference.
The conference, he said will inform global investors about the opportunities available in Pakistan.
He said that a comprehensive system had been developed in the minerals, agriculture and IT sectors through the National Investment Facilitation Council.
Global investors need to take advantage of this, he said and added that the National Investment Council was playing an important role in ensuring safe investment in Pakistan and addressing the concerns of the business community.
Through this conference, we want to send a message to global investors that investment in Pakistan is not only safe but also very profitable compared to many countries in the world. The government policies and institutional cooperation are very important for Pakistan to make investment safe, he expressed.
The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was a great opportunity not only for global investors but also for investors based outside Pakistan to participate in the conference and learn about investment opportunities in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
More Stories From Business
-
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI8 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases once again8 minutes ago
-
Central Karyana Merchants Association, LCCI discuss rate lists, hoarding, quality control3 hours ago
-
Affordable power rates vital to attain sustainable industrial growth: Gohar3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.220,3005 hours ago
-
China has 3,617 listed manufacturing companies by January8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 202411 hours ago
-
Nasdaq, S&P 500 surge to fresh records on AI momentum2 hours ago
-
Stocks rally rolls on into March20 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation dips further in February22 hours ago
-
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February23 hours ago