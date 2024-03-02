Open Menu

ICCI All Sets To Host Global Business Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

ICCI all sets to host Global Business Conference

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai.

The preparations for the Business Conference have been completed. A 160-member delegation of industrialists and traders led by ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari has reached Dubai to participate in the conference.

Global investors from Pakistan, Dubai and Gulf countries including the whole world will participate in the conference. Representatives of the SIFC will brief the global investors.

ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Conference was a great opportunity to attract foreign investment in Pakistan.

The sustainable solution to the economic problems facing Pakistan is in investment.

He said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce was working to attract investors in various sectors.

The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was also a part of this series. He said that the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan, Dubai authorities and Pakistani diplomatic missions was very important for the conference.

The conference, he said will inform global investors about the opportunities available in Pakistan.

He said that a comprehensive system had been developed in the minerals, agriculture and IT sectors through the National Investment Facilitation Council.

Global investors need to take advantage of this, he said and added that the National Investment Council was playing an important role in ensuring safe investment in Pakistan and addressing the concerns of the business community.

Through this conference, we want to send a message to global investors that investment in Pakistan is not only safe but also very profitable compared to many countries in the world. The government policies and institutional cooperation are very important for Pakistan to make investment safe, he expressed.

The ICCI President said that the Dubai Business Conference was a great opportunity not only for global investors but also for investors based outside Pakistan to participate in the conference and learn about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Business Agriculture Dubai Chamber March Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

7 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

7 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

7 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

7 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

8 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

8 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

8 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

29 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

14 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

14 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

14 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business