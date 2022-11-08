UrduPoint.com

ICCI And Graana.com Agree To Establish Desk For Urban Re-Generation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ICCI and Graana.com agree to establish Desk for Urban Re-Generation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari Tuesday said that ICCI in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Works shall organize the 1st International Housing Expo from December 9-11, 2022 in order to promote the housing industry.

He said that both local and international developers, builders, architects, designers, allied industries and real estate development companies shall participate in the Expo to showcase their projects and announce state-of-the-art residential and commercial projects.

He invited Graana to collaborate in this mega event. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, Shaikh Aamir Waheed, Convener Expo Committee ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zaffar Bakhtawari and Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Former Presidents were present in the meeting.

Ahsan Zafar Baktawari said that the main theme of the Expo is "SHELTER FOR ALL", as this is one of the basic rights of every citizen of Pakistan, adding that on the sidelines panel discussions shall be held in which renowned national and international speakers shall participate to discuss the policy reforms for urban regeneration, technology and experience sharing, eco-friendly, affordable and low-cost housing.

He informed me that exhibitors and speakers from 10 countries have shown their interest to participate in the Expo and there would be exclusive sessions with the Chinese companies.

He invited Graana to its collaboration at the Expo and offered to establish a desk for urban regeneration at ICCI.

ICCI President said that with a Public-Private partnership, new housing schemes shall be started to develop low-cost and affordable housing. He said that bylaws should be framed for vertical development and the building of skyscrapers in the capital and other cities of Pakistan.

Shafiq Akbar, CEO of Graana appreciated the initiative of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Housing and Works for the International Housing Expo and assured the collaboration and support of Graana in the upcoming event.

He emphasized that ICCI should focus more on urban regeneration and assured to establish a desk for urban regeneration in collaboration with ICCI. He said that CDA has started the process for online verification of property and it is important for any investor to make verification of the property before making any investment.

He informed that about 450 town planners are operating and Graana is serving about 12,000 clients and have invested huge amounts in 15 mega projects.

