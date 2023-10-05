Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ICCI and ICSTSI call for promoting ease of doing business to revive the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The business community on Thursday urged the government to focus on promoting ease of doing business in order to facilitate the growth of trade and business activities for reviving the economy of the country, which was passing through difficult times.

This demand was made during the visit of a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari said that small businesses play an important role in promoting economic activities and urged the Capital Development Authority to address their key issues to facilitate them in business development.

He emphasized that the allot plots to Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industries so that these trade bodies can play a more effective role in promoting small businesses to improve exports, generate jobs and help revive the economy.

He said that due to the high transaction costs and tough collateral requirements, small businesses are facing great problems in getting loans from banks and urged the government to address this issue to increase their share in the total credit of the private sector.

It will enable businesses to play an enhanced role in the economic development of the country. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with ICSTSI in resolving the key issues of small traders and small industries to facilitate their better growth.

Sajjad Sarwar, President, Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries said that close liaison and cooperation between ICCI and ICSTSI will prove effective in serving the cause of the business community. He said that the economy of Pakistan is going through a difficult time and urged to promote the ease of doing business to improve the economy.

He urged the CDA to build parking plazas in markets to address the longstanding issues of traders and focus on better development of all markets. He said that small traders and small industries are making useful contributions towards the economy and urged the government to focus on resolving their key issues to facilitate their better growth.

