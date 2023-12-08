ICCI and NBF discuss collaboration for joint investment projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading a delegation held a meeting with Sabir Ahmed, Managing Director, National Police Foundation (NPF).

He discussed with him the options of collaboration on some joint investment projects, said a press release.

Muhammad Karim Khan Secretary, Capt. (R ) Atta Muhammad Director Welfare/Security, Syed Ali Mohsin Director Housing and Ishfaq Ahmed Director Finance, National Police Foundation were also present in the meeting.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that ICCI is working on the establishment of a new industrial zone in the region to boost industrialization and urged NPF to collaborate with ICCI in this important project of national importance.

He said that the local industry is facing a shortage of skilled manpower while the NBF is already running vocational training centers across the country and proposed that ICCI and NPF should join hands to produce skilled workers for local industry to improve its productivity.

He said that NPF is managing a sheet glass industry and ICCI members can explore partnerships in this important project.

He said that ICCI is also interested in establishing a citizen club, hospital, airline, and a university as joint ventures with NPF as these important projects would be very beneficial to society and the economy.

Sabir Ahmed, Managing Director, National Police Foundation welcomed the ICCI delegation and briefed them about the welfare, housing, and other projects of NPF.

He also briefed the ICCI delegation about its mega construction project Broadway Center and said that ICCI members should explore this project for business activities.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan is importing agricultural products worth US$ 11-12 billion per annum, which is unfortunate, and stressed that NBF and ICCI should consider collaboration for bringing investment in corporate farming to reduce agriculture import bill.

He said that the business community should invest in R&D to produce quality seeds to bring a revolution in the agriculture sector.

He said that Pakistan has good potential to grow olive oil to meet domestic needs and increase its exports. He said that the business community should play a role in transforming Pakistan from an import-based economy to an export-led economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Pakistan is facing a serious issue of connectivity as many airlines of the world are not coming to Pakistan.

He said that ICCI has planned to launch an airline in the private sector to connect Pakistan with major export destinations to boost Pakistan’s trade and exports and stressed that the NPF should join hands with ICCI in this vital project of national importance.

Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Ameer Hamza, Saif ur Rehman Khan, and others were in the ICCI delegation.