UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI And NUML To Promote Industry-academia Linkages For Industrialization

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

ICCI and NUML to promote industry-academia linkages for industrialization

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) On Thursday agreed to work together for promoting industry-academia linkages in order to produce demand-driven students who could contribute towards improving industrial productivity and boost industrialization in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) On Thursday agreed to work together for promoting industry-academia linkages in order to produce demand-driven students who could contribute towards improving industrial productivity and boost industrialization in the region.

This consensus was reached during a visit of a delegation of MUML led by its Rector Major General (R) Muhammad Jaffar to ICCI. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal Pro-Rector Research and Dr. Faid Gul, Head of Department of Management Sciences were in the delegation. � The delegation held a meeting with SardarYasirIlyas Khan, President, ICCI and discussed with him the importance of strong industry-academia linkages for commercialization of innovative business ideas of students in order to improve the industrial development and economic growth of the country.

Speaking on the occasion Rector, NUML said that universities could help the local industry in improving its productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through strong academia-industry linkages. He said that research departments of universities were conducting good research work in various fields, but due to lack of coordination, local industry was not benefiting from these research projects.

He urged that industry should share its problems with universities so that academia could find out their optimum solutions. He said that NUML has established a dedicated block for display of industrial products and ICCI should cooperate in showcasing the potential of local industrial products through their display in that facility.

The delegation also briefed the ICCI team about the initiatives of NUML for promoting quality education in various disciplines and languages.

Addressing the NUML delegation, Sardar YasirIlyas Khan, President ICCI said that in this age of knowledge economy where technologies were changing fast, industries were increasingly relying on technology-driven solutions for enhancing productivity.

He said that universities being the hub of research activities should play a bigger role in finding out innovative solutions to the key issues of industry and the society at large. He emphasized that universities should focus on applied research to accelerate the pace of industrialization.

He said that over 60 percent of the population of Pakistan was comprised of youth and urged the universities to focus on fostering entrepreneurship in students to make them job creators instead of job seekers. He said ICCI was ready to cooperate with NUML in placement of its students as interns in local industrial units.

He appreciated the efforts of NUML for providing quality education to students and hoped that close collaboration between ICCI and NUML would yield beneficial results for students and industry. �Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and Muhammad Aslam Khokhar Executive Member ICCI also shared various ideas for developing strong industry-academia linkages to strengthen the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Education Visit Job Chamber Hub Commerce National University From Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

6 minutes ago

Top seeded advance as National Master Cup Table Te ..

9 seconds ago

EU Welcomes New START Treaty Extension, Calls Deal ..

10 seconds ago

I want to contribute for the team, says Diana Baig ..

12 seconds ago

Rs 1.3 bln being spent on 21 projects

14 seconds ago

UN concerned clashes in Yemen's Hodeida putting ci ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.