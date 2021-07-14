ICCI appreciates ITP endavours to create road safety awareness among youth

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce amd Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Islamabad Traffic Police for creating awareness among youth about the road safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Islamabad Traffic Police for creating awareness among youth about the road safety measures.

"It was appreciable that under the dynamic leadership of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Islamabad Traffic Police has adopted a proactive approach to create road safety awareness among people", he said.

He stated this at the occasion of a road safety quiz competition organized by the Islamabad Traffic Police in collaboration with ICCI at Chamber House.

He said as par World Health Organization's global status report on road safety, over 30,000 lives were lost in Pakistan due to the road accidents.

The competition ceremony was chaired by Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Senior Vice President ICCI Fatma Azim, Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rehman Khan, Director General Safe City, Syed Karrar Hussain and Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Division attended the final round of quiz.

The students of Bharia, COMSATS and Punjab Group of Colleges competed the final round, which was won by the COMSATS team.

The president ICCI lauded the efforts of Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, IGP Islamabad who was taking a number of initiatives to improve security situation through introduction of new technology under safe city project.

He also appreciated ITP for sensitizing youth about road safety by organizing quiz competition for students as it was very important to promote disciplined driving in youth to promote road safety.

He said due to the good efforts of ITP, ratio of road accidents in Islamabad was quite low as compared to other cities.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with ITP in its endeavour to promote disciplined traffic in the Federal capital.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad said the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was making great efforts to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

He said such initiatives would forge close links with students and promote safe driving culture on roads leading to further reduction in road accidents.

He stressed that the students should keep working hard to excel in education and cooperate with police for promoting disciplined traffic in the city.

He urged that students should avoid one wheeling and rash driving as these practices were posing great threats to their lives.