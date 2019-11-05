UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Asks CDA To Initiate Development Work In Local Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

ICCI asks CDA to initiate development work in local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA ) to form a task force for undertaking development work in the Federal capital's markets on priority for smooth business activities.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rahman Khan, in a joint statement, said the CDA was responsible to carry out development works in Islamabad.

They also appealed to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan to push the civic body for early start of development works in the local markets.

They said for the last four years, the CDA had not done any major development work in any market of the capital citing insufficient funds.

However, the civic body had increased property tax and other charges, in addition to earning billions of rupees from auction of plots that should be used on welfare works, they added.

They said the markets needed better sanitation, repair of footpaths, availability of car parking and other facilities, whose absence was causing problems for traders.

They said the CDA had planned to construct multi-storey parking plazas in the markets, but no progress had been made to that effect so far. The parking problems had aggravated in the markets, especially in Blue Area, sectors F-6 and F-10, they added.

The civic body, they said, should accelerate its efforts to improve infrastructure in the markets for facilitating the growth of business activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Business Car Progress Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

4 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

11 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

15 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

31 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.