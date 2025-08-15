ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has underlined that national unity is critical to steering Pakistan out of prevailing economic challenges and placing it firmly on the path of progress and prosperity.

In a joint statement issued by ICCI,the ICCI leaders stressed that it is time to rise above political divisions and personal interests, and adopt a collective vision that sends a clear message to the world that the nation stands united for the sake of Pakistan.

Commending Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif for renewing his invitation to political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to join the Misaq-i-Istekham-e-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan), the ICCI leadership termed it a timely initiative to foster consensus and ensure sustainable growth.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said the move reflects the Prime Minister’s well-earned reputation as a man of reconciliation and has the potential to lay the foundation for much-needed political stability, which is vital for scaling new heights of development.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized that political stability is indispensable for economic stability, urging all segments of society to close ranks and work collectively for the country’s betterment.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry added that alongside political and economic stability, the continuity of well-structured, long-term economic policies is essential to transform Pakistan into a competitive and attractive hub for trade, business, and investment.