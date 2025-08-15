ICCI Backs PM’s Call For National Charter, Urges Unity For Economic Revival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has underlined that national unity is critical to steering Pakistan out of prevailing economic challenges and placing it firmly on the path of progress and prosperity.
In a joint statement issued by ICCI,the ICCI leaders stressed that it is time to rise above political divisions and personal interests, and adopt a collective vision that sends a clear message to the world that the nation stands united for the sake of Pakistan.
Commending Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif for renewing his invitation to political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to join the Misaq-i-Istekham-e-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan), the ICCI leadership termed it a timely initiative to foster consensus and ensure sustainable growth.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said the move reflects the Prime Minister’s well-earned reputation as a man of reconciliation and has the potential to lay the foundation for much-needed political stability, which is vital for scaling new heights of development.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized that political stability is indispensable for economic stability, urging all segments of society to close ranks and work collectively for the country’s betterment.
Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry added that alongside political and economic stability, the continuity of well-structured, long-term economic policies is essential to transform Pakistan into a competitive and attractive hub for trade, business, and investment.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT33 minutes ago
-
Unchecked population growth threat to national development: Ahsan Iqbal53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director1 hour ago
-
CCP’s order against GCC medical Centres upheld2 hours ago
-
SIDB celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.31 pc2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US vow to boost trade and investment3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,000 to Rs 357,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 20259 hours ago