Open Menu

ICCI Backs PM’s Call For National Charter, Urges Unity For Economic Revival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has underlined that national unity is critical to steering Pakistan out of prevailing economic challenges and placing it firmly on the path of progress and prosperity.

In a joint statement issued by ICCI,the ICCI leaders stressed that it is time to rise above political divisions and personal interests, and adopt a collective vision that sends a clear message to the world that the nation stands united for the sake of Pakistan.

Commending Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif for renewing his invitation to political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to join the Misaq-i-Istekham-e-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan), the ICCI leadership termed it a timely initiative to foster consensus and ensure sustainable growth.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said the move reflects the Prime Minister’s well-earned reputation as a man of reconciliation and has the potential to lay the foundation for much-needed political stability, which is vital for scaling new heights of development.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized that political stability is indispensable for economic stability, urging all segments of society to close ranks and work collectively for the country’s betterment.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry added that alongside political and economic stability, the continuity of well-structured, long-term economic policies is essential to transform Pakistan into a competitive and attractive hub for trade, business, and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

7 minutes ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

34 minutes ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

39 minutes ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

47 minutes ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

48 minutes ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

1 hour ago
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

1 hour ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

1 hour ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

2 hours ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

2 hours ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business