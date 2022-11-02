ICCI calls for amending firefighting rules for commercial, industrial buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President, Ahsan Zafar Bakhyawari here on Wednesday invited Director, Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI Syed Kashif Shah, and discussed the concerns of the business community on the firefighting rules of MCI.

He highlighted the difficulties being faced by the business community in implementing the firefighting rules of MCI in industrial and commercial buildings, said an ICCI press release.

It was not possible to implement these rules in the existing industrial and commercial buildings as it needed a lot of changes in building structures, he added.

He stressed that MCI should implement these rules in new buildings and amend them in consultation with stakeholders to make them practicable for old and existing commercial and industrial buildings.

The president also proposed to form a committee comprising representatives of ICCI and MCI to review and amend the building codes and firefighting requirements of MCI to make them implementable in the existing industrial and commercial buildings.

Syed Kashif Shah said that he was not authorized to amend the firefighting rules.

However, he assured that he would convey the reservations of the business community on these rules to the relevant authority of MCI.

He said that MCI wanted to implement these firefighting rules in public and private sector buildings in a uniform way for the safety of occupants and assets.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President ICCI Azhar ul islam Zafar, Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry and others also highlighted the difficulties being faced by the business community in implementing the firefighting rules of MCI and stressed for amending them to make them affordable and implementable for business community.