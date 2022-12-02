UrduPoint.com

ICCI Calls For Boosting Exports To Revive Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ICCI calls for boosting exports to revive economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Friday said that Pakistan was facing an economic meltdown as exports and foreign reserves of the country were on the decline.

He urged the government to provide maximum support to the private sector in order to boost the exports for reviving the economy.

He said that during the first five months (July to November) of the ongoing fiscal year, exports had reduced to US$11.93 billion as compared to US$12.36 billion in the corresponding period of last year, which was not a good omen for the country.

He said that if this trend of falling exports continues, the government would find it difficult to achieve the export target this fiscal year.

He urged for looking into the reasons that had caused decline in exports and take urgent measures to address them to improve exports.

He said this while addressing a dinner reception hosted by Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Ali, Chairman, Pak-China Business Forum in collaboration with Traders Welfare Association, I-8 Markaz Islamabad in honor of ICCI Office bearers.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that China's annual imports were over US$ 2 trillion, but Pakistan's exports to China were less than US$ 3 billion, which were negligible as compared to the actual potential of the Chinese market.

He said that the government should fully cooperate with the exporters in enhancing exports to China that would help in improving the health of the economy.

He assured that ICCI would like to work with PCBF to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and China that would be beneficial for both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Ali, Chairman, Pakistan China Business Forum (PCBF) said that their forum was working to promote business linkages between Chinese and Pakistani companies to enhance trade, joint ventures and investment between the two countries.

He said that PCBF would bring more Chinese companies to Pakistan for JVs and investment in special economic zones of Pakistan being set up in CPEC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business China CPEC Nasir Chamber July November Market Commerce Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

59 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.