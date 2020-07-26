UrduPoint.com
ICCI Calls For Complete Opening Of All Businesses After Eid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the government to allow complete opening of all businesses with compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after the Eid ul Azha.

The chamber said that current economic situation could not afford to keep the businesses shut for longer period, as opening of the businesses after Eid-ul-Azha with compliance of SOPs would help to boost the country's economy.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI also appealed the traders, industrialists and the general public to take all precautionary measures during the Eid-ul-Azha and fully comply with the instructions issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that traders and industrialists had suffered huge losses due to the pandemic,lockdown and it will take time to recover from this situation.

However, he said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic had significantly decreased, but there was possibility that the deadly virus could spread again on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

That was the reason, closed businesses had not been reopened yet.

However, he urged the government to reopen all the businesses completely after Eid as our economy could not afford further losses by keeping businesses closed.

The ICCI president said the Covid-19 had destroyed businesses, reduced tax collection by more than 30 percent and increased inflation and unemployment manifold.

He said that the economy was expected to improve with the return of businesses to normal routine.

He hoped that after Eid, all closed businesses would be fully reopened with compliance of SOPs from August 5 so that the economy could come out of the problems and move towards rehabilitation that would reduce the problems of the business class and the common man.

