UrduPoint.com

ICCI Calls For Deciding Business Timings In Consultation With Traders

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ICCI calls for deciding business timings in consultation with traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday urged the government to take a final decision on the business timings in consultation with trade community.

Appreciating the government's initiative of energy conservation, he said that the final decision on business timing should be made after consultation with the traders who are real stakeholders.

Presiding a meeting of the ICCI Traders Committee, he said the economy of the country was in a very bad state at the moment due to which business activities were shrinking.

He said that due to the Dollar crisis, the business community was facing serious difficulties in importing raw materials and goods.

Bakhtawari demanded that the business hours should be finalized in consultation with the Chambers of Commerce, trade associations and the business community.

The meeting passed a resolution unanimously calling upon the government to take the Chambers of Commerce and trade associations into full confidence before taking any decision on business hours.

Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that due to shortage of Dollars, the country's imports had almost stopped due to which large industrial units were closing down.

In such situation, he urged the government to avoid taking unilateral decisions and try to formulate a comprehensive strategy on an emergency basis to revive the economy in consultation with all stakeholders.

He suggested that a big convention of traders of the Federal capital should be convened to prepare consensus proposals for presentation to the government for the revival of business activities.

Convenor Traders Committee and former Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Chaudhry said that traders use the most expensive electricity of Rs 55 per unit during the evening peak hours.

He also urged the government to focus on finding an amicable solution of this problem by holding talks with all the stakeholders and avoid imposing unilateral decisions.

ICCI former SVP Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Restaurant Association President Khurram Khan, Jinnah Super Market President Asad Aziz, Secretary General Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, E-11 Market President Zahir Abbasi, Abpara Market Secretary General Akhtar Abbasi, I-8 Market Secretary General Zahid Qureshi, and representatives of various other markets also spoke at the occasion and urged the government to take decision in consultation with stakeholders to serve the business and economic interests of the country, which will yield positive results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Shortage Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce Dollar Chamber Khurram Khan Turkish Lira Market Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

39 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

5 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.