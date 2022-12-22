ICCI calls for deciding business timings in consultation with traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday urged the government to take a final decision on the business timings in consultation with trade community.

Appreciating the government's initiative of energy conservation, he said that the final decision on business timing should be made after consultation with the traders who are real stakeholders.

Presiding a meeting of the ICCI Traders Committee, he said the economy of the country was in a very bad state at the moment due to which business activities were shrinking.

He said that due to the Dollar crisis, the business community was facing serious difficulties in importing raw materials and goods.

Bakhtawari demanded that the business hours should be finalized in consultation with the Chambers of Commerce, trade associations and the business community.

The meeting passed a resolution unanimously calling upon the government to take the Chambers of Commerce and trade associations into full confidence before taking any decision on business hours.

Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that due to shortage of Dollars, the country's imports had almost stopped due to which large industrial units were closing down.

In such situation, he urged the government to avoid taking unilateral decisions and try to formulate a comprehensive strategy on an emergency basis to revive the economy in consultation with all stakeholders.

He suggested that a big convention of traders of the Federal capital should be convened to prepare consensus proposals for presentation to the government for the revival of business activities.

Convenor Traders Committee and former Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Chaudhry said that traders use the most expensive electricity of Rs 55 per unit during the evening peak hours.

He also urged the government to focus on finding an amicable solution of this problem by holding talks with all the stakeholders and avoid imposing unilateral decisions.

ICCI former SVP Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Restaurant Association President Khurram Khan, Jinnah Super Market President Asad Aziz, Secretary General Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, E-11 Market President Zahir Abbasi, Abpara Market Secretary General Akhtar Abbasi, I-8 Market Secretary General Zahid Qureshi, and representatives of various other markets also spoke at the occasion and urged the government to take decision in consultation with stakeholders to serve the business and economic interests of the country, which will yield positive results.