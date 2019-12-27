ICCI calls for development of industrial areas to boost business activities

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The developed countries had achieved fast economic growth by setting up industrial zones, but industrial activities were suffering in Islamabad due to multiple problems, acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saif ur Rahman Khan Friday said.

He called upon the Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Islamabad to focus on better development of industrial areas in the Federal capital that would boost industrialization and regional exports.

He was talking to Senior Vice President, Islamabad Industrial Area Association Muhammad Ali Mirza.

Saif said on the recommendations of ICCI the CDA's board of Directors had approved amendments in industrial building byelaws few years ago, but CDA had neither notified them nor implemented them.

He demanded that CDA should issue notification of amended building byelaws approved by its Board that would facilitate the growth of industrial activities and create more jobs in the region.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with IIAA for resolving key issues of local industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ali Mirza, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Industrial Area Association said that CDA in the past had cancelled some industrial plots on the pretext of non-conforming use and demanded that CDA should restore all such cancelled plots and allow multiple businesses on them to promote business activities.

He said that the roads and footpaths in industrial areas in Islamabad were broken due to which heavy duty vehicles were facing problems in transportation of goods.

He said that some street lights were not working in industrial areas while the arrangements of sanitation and water supply were also un satisfactory, he claimed.

He emphasized the CDA and MCI should take solid measures to address those issues.

He said that industrial areas in Islamabad were providing jobs to thousands of people, but no serious effort was made to develop them on modern lines.

He stressed that CDA focussed on developing all industrial areas in Islamabad on modern lines that would yield multiple benefits for the local economy by promoting industrialization, exports, employment, tax revenue and fast regional economic growth.