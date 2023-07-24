ICCI calls for economic empowerment of women to reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday called for favourable policy measures for the economic empowerment of women, which would pave the way for Pakistan to move towards sustainable economic development.

This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) during its visit to ICCI led by Rizwana Asif President.

Women are half of the total population of Pakistan, who are endowed with immense talents, but due to a lack of better opportunities, women are currently unable to play an active role in the economic development of the country, he added.

Ahsan Bakhtawari emphasized to address the key issues being�faced by women entrepreneurs on a priority basis and providing them with maximum ease in doing business so that more women feel motivated to start their own businesses, which would not only reduce poverty and�unemployment�the society, but the economy would also move towards�fast�recovery.

� He assured that�ICCI�would cooperate with�IWCCI�to solve the problems of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the�occasion, Rizwana Asif,�President,�Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that getting a loan for business was the�major�problem for women, due to which many�of them�were unable to start their own businesses.� She�urged the government to review the�utility�prices and bring down the interest rates to single digits, which would significantly reduce the cost of doing business and strengthen the economy by increasing business activities.

Dr. Sonia Saleem,�Senior Vice President,�Dr. Joharia Azhar, Sadaf Abbasi�Executive Members of IWCCI and�others were in the delegation.